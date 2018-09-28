Asana review: Intelligent, adaptive project management

Companywide visibility and accountability are of great importance to stakeholders seeking successful project outcomes. Asana helps makes this possible by offering a strong feature set that helps teams remain in lock-step, meet deadlines and achieve goals.

The Asana work management solution is an intelligent, predictive web-based platform that is easy to use and is available on PCs, Macs, and Android and iOS devices. Asana is well known for its capabilities to help teams quickly visual work, navigate workflows with ease, and connect the dots between individual and team contributions and companywide ambitions. One of Asana’s standout features is the ability for any task owner to see how their tasks and contributions impact shareholder value and business goals. This increases visibility and adds clarity for all stakeholders at every level of an organization — and helps solidify buy-in.

Here is an in-depth review of Asana’s work management platform that covers the tool’s key features, as well as some of the touches your users are likely to find the most beneficial.

Team structures and roles