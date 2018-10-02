Simplifying Analytics with Big Data as a Service

The integration and implementation of on-premises infrastructure for big data analytics applications can create big challenges for IT organizations. If you’re starting from scratch with bare metal infrastructure, you could be facing a project that will run for months, while business opportunities slip away. Public cloud alternatives might offer an easier path forward, but that’s not a viable solution for many organizations because of concerns about security, compliance, costs and other issues.

But what about the best of both worlds — a quick-to-deploy big data solution that delivers a cloud-like experience coupled with the enterprise-grade security and performance of on-premises infrastructure? That’s the idea behind the new Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Big Data, powered by BlueData EPIC software.

These new Ready Solutions are part of portfolio designed to help organizations gain faster, better and deeper data insights from the flood of data that they continually capture and store. The Ready Solutions portfolio combines pre-tested and validated Dell EMC servers with Intel® Xeon® processors, storage, networking and services optimized for specific use cases — like big data analytics and machine learning.

The new Ready Solutions for Big Data were born from the needs of organizations trying to make the most of their data. In fact, Dell EMC worked closely with customers, along with BlueData and Intel, to create the new Ready Solutions.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on BlueData software, well, then it’s time to get better acquainted with this highly innovative company. BlueData delivers a Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) experience with on-demand and elastic environments running on Docker containers. Enterprises and other organizations across a wide spectrum of industries are using the BlueData EPIC software platform to accelerate big data analytics and machine learning deployments. The BlueData customer list reads like a Who’s Who of technology leaders —AIG, Citi, Comcast, Macy’s, Nasdaq, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and on and on.[1]

Among the innovative enterprises using BlueData software is Panera Bread. When the company needed a solution that would allow it to capitalize on big data analytics and accelerate IT resource provisioning while leveraging its existing IT assets, it found its way to BlueData. Today, Panera Bread is using BlueData software in a solution that incorporates the company’s existing investments in Dell EMC™ Isilon scale-out network-attached storage.

With the BlueData EPIC software platform, the IT team at Panera can spin up containerized Hadoop, Spark and Kafka clusters — along with other analytics and data science tools — within minutes. Data scientists, analysts and software developers can now have on-demand access to the applications, data and infrastructure they need. IT managers, in turn, can ensure security and control, while delivering comparable performance to bare-metal big data implementations.[2]

These are the types of benefits that are embodied in the new Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Big Data. These solutions help organizations quickly deploy analytics and machine learning workloads in a secure multi-tenant architecture, with multiple user groups running on shared infrastructure, accessing the same data lake. The users can easily provision distributed environments for Cloudera, Hortonworks, Kafka, MapR, Spark and TensorFlow, as well as other tools. The new Ready Solutions include everything that organizations need to enable BDaaS on-premises — all the way down to Dell EMC services.

Here’s the key takeaway: The problems that come with the deployment of big data analytics solutions just got quite a bit more manageable, thanks to the new Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Big Data, with technologies from Intel and Blue Data under the hood.

