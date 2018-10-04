Gartner Report: Use Continuous Modernization to Build Digital Platforms From Legacy Applications

What got you here can get you there. As IT teams race to support business-driven modernization, the assumption is that legacy systems are out, and new, unproven applications are the only way forward. This Gartner report explains why rip-and-replace strategies are not only risky, they are often unnecessary in order to get “there” faster. Learn how to extend and increase the value you get from your legacy applications, which truly are the center of gravity for your business.

Gartner Use Continuous Modernization to Build Digital Platforms From Legacy Applications, Stefan Van Der Zijden and Thomas Klinect, January 2018