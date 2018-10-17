5 reasons RPA deployments fail

Robotic process automation (RPA) promises to deliver business benefits such as decreased costs, reduced errors, greater efficiencies, and the ability to free up workers from mundane and repetitive tasks such as data entry so they can focus on more challenging, strategic initiatives.

Enterprises are increasingly embracing RPA in pursuit of these benefits, and industry research predicts an ongoing rise in demand for the technology. A 2018 report by research and consulting firm Grand View Research says the global RPA market is expected to see at a compound annual growth rate of 61 percent between 2018 and 2024.

Increasing demand for business process automation through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and software robots is anticipated to be a key trend for market growth over the forecast period, the firm says.

RPA enables organizations to automate virtually any business process, and its ability to learn skills while consistently carrying out functions is expected to drive market growth, the report says.