9 chiefs you don't need in the C-suite

Lisa Barrington, founder and principal of Barrington Coaching, has nothing against sustainability, but she sees the role of Chief Sustainability Officer as ancillary—along with executives dedicated to "data, innovation, purchasing, customers, and compliance."

"What are the core elements of running an organization?" she asks. "The creation and production of products and services; marketing and selling those products and services; the people that do the work of the organization; and managing the organization's money. Thus, the truly necessary roles at the C-suite level are the CEO, COO, CMO, CFO, and the CHRO. The ideal team should be capped at about seven people." You could say that adding too many people to the C-suite makes management unsustainable.