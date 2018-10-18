G6 Hospitality finds room to grow in AWS cloud

Jessie Burgess has learned a valuable lesson over the past few years: You can only duck digital disruption for so long; eventually those legacy systems catch up with you. That's why the CIO of G6 Hospitality, parent company to Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotel brands, is migrating critical business applications from creaky on-premises systems to Amazon Web Services' cloud infrastructure services.

Now Burgess says he's saving critical cash, time and staff resources he would normally spend on software maintenance and patching to ensure that critical business applications are always working. "The cloud has created the opportunity for us to do those things in a world-class fashion," Burgess tells CIO.com. "That’s really huge for us."

Every hotelier is facing an existential threat from home-sharing startups such as Airbnb, whose listings are up 25 percent to 5 million from a year ago. Consumers, and an increasing number of corporations, are choosing to book residences over cookie-cutter, seen-one-seen-them-all lodgings. That's put the onus on hotel brands to step up their games to surprise and delight guests.

Digital disruption forces hotels' hands