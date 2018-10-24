Hyperconverged Infrastructures Deliver on Virtualization’s Promise

During the past 20 years, the once-novel concept of IT virtualization has become the default approach within many data centers. The reasons are simple: virtualized IT environments deliver greater infrastructure flexibility and adaptability, higher utilization rates, lower costs, and many other business benefits.

Now that they are well entrenched, virtualized environments are leading to a higher-level IT solution: software-defined, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). HCI combines compute, storage, and, sometimes, networking elements into a packaged solution that save space and energy while also providing superior performance and adaptability. HCI solutions not only reduce the integration and management burdens shouldered by IT personnel, but also deliver optimal computing experiences to end users.

Pre-integrated and pre-tested appliances that combine the core elements of an IT infrastructure into sophisticated, off-the-shelf platforms are emerging as an increasingly common HCI installation. For smaller companies, a single HCI appliance may meet all of their processing, storage, and networking needs. For larger enterprises, the appliances can function as building blocks that can scale to tackle the largest and most demanding workloads.

In early 2017, Citrix launched its Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program to help promote and leverage the HCI appliance trend. HCI appliances built to comply with the program can integrate with the Citrix Cloud and automate the creation, scaling, and maintenance of Citrix Virtual Apps (formerly XenApp) and Citrix Virtual Desktops (formerly XenDesktop) services. This capability is especially helpful to mid-sized companies that may lack the IT infrastructure and expertise needed to create secure virtual desktop infrastructures (VDIs) on their own.

In May of this year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) released the Automation for HPE SimpliVIty and Citrix Cloud solution as a strategic Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance partner. As noted in an earlier post, the combination Citrix/HPE solution – which supports both VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisors – can greatly simplify the operations of hybrid cloud environments.

Designed as a 2U rack-mounted building block, the Automation for HPE SimpliVIty and Citrix Cloud is available on HPE ProLiant DL280 servers. The all-flash appliance combines x86 compute resources, storage, and storage networking. Each node can support a large number of virtual machines, including Citrix virtual workspaces. All of the nodes can be managed as a single entity.

Along with its comprehensive suite of hardware elements, the Automation for HPE SimpliVIty and Citrix Cloud provides a variety of data services, including built-in resiliency, back-up, and disaster recovery. It also delivers always-on data deduplication and compression to significantly reduce storage requirements.

By combining their respective portfolios and technological strengths, Citrix and HPE are helping to elevate basic IT virtualization to the next level: sophisticated, powerful, and simple, HCI deployments.

For more information on the how Citrix and HPE can help your organization, click here.