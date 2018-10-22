Transforming Hybrid Cloud’s Theoretical Benefits into Operational Reality

As growing numbers of companies pursue the benefits that hybrid cloud deployments promise, many have come to realize that the phrase “great in theory, difficult in practice” is not just a cliché. If companies lack the proper systems and support, it’s no simple matter to achieve desired payoffs from the blending of public and private cloud infrastructures, workloads, and data.

Even so, there are clear incentives for organizations to tackle the hybrid cloud challenge. After all, public cloud services have gained broad acceptance and adoption thanks to their ability to reduce on-site capital and operational expenses and to be rapidly deployed, easily reconfigured, and quickly scaled up or down. For their part, private clouds offer some of the same benefits while giving companies the ability to design, secure, and manage their own dedicated cloud environments.

Done right, hybrid cloud environments truly can deliver the best of both worlds. Organizations, for example, may place highly sensitive or location-dependent data in private clouds, along with especially critical applications. At the same time, companies can tap complementary and cost-efficient public cloud services and infrastructures to enhance their private cloud solutions, while also enlisting public cloud resources to quickly gain processing and storage capacities when needed to maintain required service levels.

Long-time partners Citrix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have made the realization of hybrid cloud’s promise one of the top objectives of their strategic alliance. Citrix, for example, now offers all of its core software products as cloud services via the Citrix Cloud. Combined, these services comprise Citrix Workspace, which aggregates and secures applications and data from on-premises as well as from public and private clouds into one unified app.

For its part, HPE provides industry-leading servers, storage, and appliances for running both cloud-based workloads as well as for executing and presenting apps and data at the network edge or the user device.

In one notable example of their collaboration, HPE and Citrix are bringing the benefits of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to the hybrid cloud challenge. Earlier this year, in support of the Citrix HCI Workplace Appliance Program, HPE announced the Automation for HPE SimpliVIty and Citrix Cloud solution.

The Automation for HPE SimpliVIty and Citrix Cloud appliance combines server, storage, and storage networking elements into a building block unit that is pre-tested and pre-integrated with the Citrix Cloud. This joint solution allows customers to largely automate the setup and maintenance of virtual workspaces from which employees can access applications and data across the hybrid cloud environment.

By leveraging the various Citrix Cloud services and the HPE foundational infrastructure, organizations can move hybrid cloud deployments from theory to practice. They can migrate apps and desktops to the cloud, can synchronize, share, and secure content from both cloud and on-premises storage services, and can easily accomplish many other once-difficult tasks.

For more information on the how Citrix and HPE can help you achieve the operational, cost, and security benefits, click here.