11 red flags to watch for when hiring

It’s a hiring worst-case scenario: A job candidate aces every aspect of the interview process, but after joining the company, they can’t get the job done. Or perhaps worse, the new coworker is capable but so disruptive the rest of the team suffers.

It happens. Even when resumes and references check out, the hiring process can still go sideways.

Expert interviewers say that a number of troubling warning signs, when given attention, can help avoid bad hires. And when — perhaps against better judgment — these warning signs are ignored, what follows is discord, missed deadlines and, sometimes, a toxic work environment.

Here are the most frequent red flags, recounted by those who’ve learned to tune in to suspect habits and flat-out deal breakers.