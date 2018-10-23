A Better Cloud Experience: Managing the Migration

Berlin-based managedhosting.de has earned a reputation as an innovative partner for service providers, software developers, e-commerce companies, portal operators, and enterprise customers across Europe. With a broad range of services based on VMware vSphere, the hosting company was quick to partner with VMware to become Cloud Verified. The Cloud Verified badge indicates to customers that a partner bearing the badge can deliver a service compatible and interoperable with their own environment enabling a more seamless transition to the cloud, saving the customer time and money.

We spoke to Andreas Wolske, managedhosting.de’s founder and Managing Director about their VMware partnership and unique capabilities.

He recalled his company’s early beginnings: “We had to sign our first service provider contract by hand on the back of our enterprise license agreement since there weren’t any service provider agreements back in the day.”

Today, managedhosting.de is one of the largest VMware service providers in Germany, relying on VMware to power its entire infrastructure offering. That’s why the Cloud Verified program was an ideal fit. “This was an obvious step for us, having now been a VMware partner for over 11 years,” Wolske said.

managedhosting.de focuses on e-commerce and SaaS-centric companies that don’t fit into any one vertical market, but who are looking for specialized services or have complex deployment needs.

“We do a lot more than IaaS, and in most cases, customers have networking distributed system issues,” Wolske explained. “We advise customers how to architect software and middleware to meet their requirements, often designing infrastructure, network layer, storage concepts and backups — all the things they need to run their applications in a safe and successful way without worrying about the administrative headaches.”

Wolske sees the adoption of cloud-native apps as a factor driving many companies to migrate their VMware workloads into the public cloud. managedhosting.de is often called on to help migrate legacy Java stacks, helping clients transform to horizontal scaling container technologies as well. “We’re helping our customers learn these new technologies, especially when they realize it’s harder than it looks,” Wolske said.

managedhosting.de’s three datacenters are in Berlin, Leipzig, and Dresden, and those three make up an infrastructure footprint that support fully fail-tolerant clustering. “Customers across all of Europe, especially e-commerce companies, are security and compliance focused,” Wolske said. “Germany’s regulations are some of the strongest in Europe, and having data residing here gives our customers a higher level of comfort.”

Wolske is proud of the simplicity of working with managedhosting.de. “It can be very difficult to get a grasp on all the services AWS or Azure offer. You have to read tons of pages of fine print, and there are hard-to-understand billing models or QoS offerings that just aren’t very transparent to the customers,” he said. “Also, if you need integrated APIs or don’t know what your VLAN is, you can have a hard time with Amazon or Microsoft hosting. We do workshops and we consult with our customers to re-architect their solution for the public cloud before we roll it out, to help ensure success from the start.”

Ultimately, it comes down to service, and managedhosting.de delivers exactly what each client needs. “Just tell us what you want, and we will get it into the cloud for you. Since we rely on VMware, we can deliver transparent SLAs, and even provide SLAs for storage throughput in IOPS, where the big providers will only quote you a per-gigabyte price,” Wolske said.

Click here to learn more about managedhosting.de’s VMware partnership.