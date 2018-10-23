5 ways AI is transforming customer experience

Cutting-edge companies are turning to artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform how they interact with customers, strengthening those relationships, distinguishing themselves from competitors, and increasing revenues.

At the center of this transformation are technologies such as chatbots, recommendation engines, personalized communications, intelligent ad targeting, and image recognition. Gartner analyst John-David Lovelock predicts that AI-derived business value will more than triple to $3.9 trillion by 2022 — with improvements to the customer experience key to this growth.

With the promise to improve customer acquisition and retention, artificial intelligence is attracting the attention of business and IT leaders alike. According to Salesforce Research survey of 3,500 global marketing leaders, 51 percent of companies are already using AI, and more than a quarter plan to deploy it within the next two years.

Here is a look at how organizations are putting AI to use in improving and hyper-personalizing the customer experience and increasing their customer bases.