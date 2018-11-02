Infrastructure Excellence: How a Cloud Verified Partner Can Ease Migration

When choosing a cloud service, many companies simply opt for one of the largest providers. But that doesn’t always make sense if you’re seeking maximum return for your investment.

For example, a recent independent survey found that Expedient — a cloud provider with 11 datacenters east of the Mississippi — is outperforming major vendors in terms of RAM, CPU, and network performance.

We talked with Jonathan Rosenson, Expedient’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, about how the right vendor can help companies achieve successful business outcomes — without having to sweat all the details by yourself.

Transformation and its knock-on effects

Many organizations today simply don’t have time to manage a cloud migration on their own.

“I would say the general pace of technology change is the No. 1 challenge facing our customers,” Rosenson says. “They are transforming their businesses and their industries, all while trying to keep up with their competitors.”

As they migrate to cloud to take advantage of its transformational benefits, companies and IT leaders are hitting another wall — finding they must address multiple issues including security, compliance, and privacy concerns, as well as disaster recovery, backup, and storage decisions.

It’s quite an undertaking. That’s why organizations should seek providers with a “full stack of capabilities to operate the optimal infrastructure-as-a-service environment,” Rosenson says. “We're not managing business applications; we’re giving our clients the ideal environment for those applications to run effectively with a high level of performance and business resiliency.”

“We provide not only public or multi-tenant solutions, we also provide private solutions that are attractive to companies that have really strong security and compliance requirements. Or they might have workloads that can’t yet be moved to the cloud but they need a way to keep those workloads physically close enough, for example, to reduce the latency that may create an adverse effect on the user experience,” he says.

Verifying compliance and security

It’s also important to work with a cloud services provider that helps customers meet compliance requirements like PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR, and gain alignment with security frameworks.

“There are nuances to all of them that are specific to the type of data companies are protecting,” Rosenson says.

So, how do you know what to look for? Rosenson suggests seeking third-party validation of a provider’s capabilities. For example, “on an annual basis, we publish attestation reports — called Service Organization Control or SOC reports — from a third-party firm that audits the nuts and bolts of our operation, including our policies and procedures. These reports demonstrate that our infrastructure platform is in alignment with compliance and security frameworks.”

Another key factor is the technology partnerships that cloud providers maintain. For example, Expedient is a VMware Cloud Verified partner. Being Cloud Verified means the provider delivers a service that is compatible and interoperable with VMware’s environment, enabling a more seamless transition to the cloud, saving the customer time and money.

Rosenson explains: “We've been working with VMware technologies for more than a dozen years, so we felt Cloud Verified was a ‘no brainer’ for us. We wanted to demonstrate our competency and commitment to the software-defined datacenter strategy as a complement to the multi-cloud approach that organizations are taking in today's market.”

“In partnering with VMware, we can offer clients all the tools, capabilities, and solutions in the VMware ecosystem,” he says. “That gives our customers the ability to embrace new technologies with confidence, while focusing on their strategic initiatives.”

Click here to learn more about Expedient’s partnership with VMware.