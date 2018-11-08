8 secrets of successful AI projects

Business leaders at every level see the value of using artificial intelligence, but using AI well is where the true value lies.

Here, lessons from the leading edge can be a guide. According to a recent Deloitte survey, 82 percent of early adopters of AI are seeing positive financial results from their investment in cognitive technologies, with a median return on investment of 17 percent.

The biggest difference between a successful AI project and an unsuccessful one? Whether it is driven by technology or by business need, says Nitin Mittal, principal for the analytics and cognitive offering at Deloitte Consulting.

Organizations looking to make the most of AI take heed: "Focus on specific use cases that could lend themselves to AI. Focus on business objectives that need to be achieved, prove the value, and scale up. That's where we see a lot of success," Mittal says.

Here are eight tips for transforming artificial intelligence projects into business value, as told by those who are deriving real-world benefits from AI.