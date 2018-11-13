Prep for the MCSA and MCSE Certification Exams For Just $49 (90% Off)

Hundreds of digitally-focused companies launch each year, each with different IT infrastructure needs. Thus, the demand for IT certified professionals is higher than ever, so earning an IT certification can be a smart career choice. However, there are dozens of IT certification vendors, and choosing the right vendor can shape your career path towards higher-level positions.

One of the most popular vendors is Microsoft, which offers certifications for Windows Server 2016; earning a Windows Server 2016 certification can help aspiring IT professionals land positions which require hardware virtualization skills. These MCSA and MCSE Certification Training Bundles feature prep courses for the Microsoft certification exams, and they’re both currently 95% off.

The first step towards earning a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) certification for Windows Server 2016 is passing the 70-740, 70-741, and 70-742 exams. The MCSA bundle contains three courses, each dedicated to a different exam. The first course introduces readers to Hyper-V, Microsoft’s hardware virtualization environment. It covers features such as high availability, fault-tolerance, disaster recovery, automated backups, and network load balancing in Hyper-V.

The subsequent courses cover networking and identity in Windows Server 2016. In course two, readers are introduced to TCP/IP fundamentals, remote access technologies, and software-defined networking, which are necessary for the deploying and supporting Windows Server 2016. The Identity course covers the installation and configuration of Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS).

Alternatively, IT professionals may want to seek a Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certification for Windows Server 2016. This certification requires you to pass 70-744 on top of the three previous exams. The MCSE bundle features the three previous courses, as well as a course on securing Windows Server 2016. This course teaches network administrators how to detect threats in Active Directories and identity infrastructures through auditing and implementing Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA).

