Showcasing Advances in HPC

The SC18 international conference has kicked off in Dallas with a lot of exciting news about how Dell EMC is collaborating with customers to break new ground in high performance computing. In this post, I would like to highlight just a few of the organizations that are in the spotlight.

TACC Frontera – Expected to be in the Top 5

Once again making headlines, Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at the University of Texas at Austin is building a massive supercomputer, fueled by a $60 million grant from the National Science Foundation, to push the frontiers of science. The supercomputer — named Frontera, the Spanish word for “frontier” — will go into production in 2019. If completed today, Frontera would be the fifth most powerful system in the world, the third fastest in the U.S. and the largest at any university.

[1]Dell EMC will provide the primary computing system, which will be powered by Intel® Xeon® processors.[2] Other technologies that will be under the hood include Mellanox HDR InfiniBand solutions and CoolIT Systems Direct Contact Liquid Cooling, a modular, rack-based cooling solution that allows for increased rack densities, higher component performance potential and better energy efficiencies.

With this kind of technology, Frontera will have what it takes to help scientists and other researchers push the limits of what has been possible in the past. Some of the early projects TACC will likely support include analyses of particle collisions from the Large Hadron Collider, global climate modeling, improved hurricane forecasting and multi-messenger astronomy.

Great Lakes – World’s first-ever deployment of HDR

The University of Michigan has selected Dell EMC as lead vendor to supply its new $4.8 million Great Lakes computing cluster. The new cluster, which will be available to the campus community in the first half of 2019, will support research ranging from aerospace engineering simulations and molecular dynamics modeling to genomics and cell biology, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Great Lakes will be based on Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 compute nodes, PowerEdge R640 high memory nodes and PowerEdge R740 GPU nodes. Mellanox Technologies will provide networking solutions. Among other claims to fame, Great Lakes will be the first cluster in the world to use the Mellanox HDR 200 gigabit-per-second InfiniBand networking solution.[3]

Liquid-cooled Pitzer Cluster – OSC’s most efficient supercomputer

Ohio Supercomputer Center engineers and Dell EMC specialists are now working to install, test and deploy the center’s newest, most efficient supercomputer system, the liquid-cooled, Dell EMC-built Pitzer Cluster.

The Pitzer Cluster, which goes into production this month, features 260 nodes, including Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 servers with CoolIT Systems Direct Contact Liquid Cooling, coupled with PowerEdge R740 servers. In total, the cluster will include 528 Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148 processors and 64 NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 Tensor Core GPUs, all connected with EDR InfiniBand network.[4]

This mix of technologies will help OSC and its researchers more quickly and efficiently tackle really big questions, from mapping the human genome to tracking the global spread of virus, using sophisticated capabilities like artificial intelligence and deep learning.

Learn more at SC18

If you are attending SC18, you can learn more about the technologies behind these and other groundbreaking HPC systems in presentations and demos. Just stop by the Dell EMC booth #3218 to hear more.

[1] University of Texas at Austin news release, “New Texas Supercomputer to Push the Frontiers of Science,” Aug. 29, 2018.

[2] HPCwire, “TACC’s ‘Frontera’ Supercomputer Expands Horizon for Extreme-Scale Science,” August 29, 2018.

[3] University of Michigan news release, “U-M selects Dell EMC, Mellanox and DDN to Supply New “Great Lakes” Computing Cluster,” October 16, 2018.

[4] Ohio Supercomputer Center news release, “OSC installing new Pitzer Cluster built by Dell EMC,” November 2018.