Feature

Virtual healthcare gets real, as telehealth turns to AI

Intermountain Healthcare has expanded telehealth capabilities to create a virtual hospital. CIO Marc Probst says AI-based virtual assistants will also define the sector’s virtual future.

Senior Writer, CIO |

Virtual healthcare gets real, as telehealth turns to AI
MetamorWorks / Getty Images

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

One day you wake up with a pain in your side that persists. You want to be seen by a medical professional, but you don't want to go through the hassle of making an appointment and schlepping to your doctor. Most large healthcare organizations now allow you to make an appointment with a physician and get observed from the comfort and privacy of your own home — via video conferencing software on your smartphone, tablet or PC.

Such "telehealth" capabilities, as they're known, have been around for several years, but they're gaining traction as the sector swivels from fee-for-service to outcomes-based care. Intermountain Healthcare, a healthcare system that operates 23 hospitals and 170 clinics in Utah and Idaho, earlier this year took the concept of telehealth to another level by launching a virtual hospital.

The digital service, Intermountain Connect Care Pro, provides people anything from basic care to advanced services such as stroke evaluation, mental health counseling and critical care for newborns, says CIO Marc Probst.

Virtual care on the rise

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

NEW! Download the Fall 2018 digital issue of CIO
  