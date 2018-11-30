Feature

6 ways ITSM automation is changing business

Automation helps organizations eliminate defects and redundancies, freeing up staff for higher-value work. Here are six ways businesses are taking advantage of automation for IT service management.

IT service management (ITSM) is becoming a key enabler of transformation and modernization efforts, with companies pushing to automate user-centric processes to improve customer, client and employee satisfaction, while saving money and improving productivity.

ITSM automation is one way organizations can streamline processes to reduce “the cost of technical and business service,” while improving organizational productivity by eliminating redundancy and mundane tasks, says Bhanu Singh, vice president of engineering at OpsRamp. By automating ITSM functions, organizations can improve the “quality of service and customer experience through proper prioritization and governance,” Singh adds.

Here are six ways businesses are using ITSM automation to improve services, products and satisfaction across the organization.

Automated ticketing systems for IT help desks

