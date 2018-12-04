Top 12 BI tools of 2019

With more and more data at our fingertips, it’s getting harder to focus on the information relevant to our problems and present it in an actionable way. That’s what business intelligence is all about.

BI tools make it simpler to corral the right data and visualize it in ways that enable us to understand what it means. But how simple that process gets, and how you can visualize the data depends on the tool: Picking the right one for your needs becomes important.

Here we round up of a dozen popular, highly regarded BI tools to help you uncover what your organization’s data can tell you about your business. Each tool includes peer review ratings from Gartner PeerInsights.

Top 12 business intelligence tools