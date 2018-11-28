Feature

5 chatbot strategy mistakes — and how to avoid them

Chatbots are fast becoming a common solution for customer and end-user communications. But many chatbot strategies are missing the mark.

CIO |

5 chatbot strategy mistakes — and how to avoid them
Thinkstock

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Are you building the right bot? Recent data from software company Pegasystems shows people don't always use chatbots the way that companies think. Take Q&A, a function many bots are built for, but one the survey says less than half of consumers want.

With $1.25 billion expected to pour into chatbot development by 2025, a misalignment of business assumptions and customer desire could cause costly mistakes. According to software development company RubyGarage, it takes between $6,000 and $12,240 to build a single bot from scratch. Of course, this same tech saved companies $20 million last year, per Juniper Research. But seeing those savings — or any other benefit — requires the right training and implementation.

Whether it’s misunderstanding market need or something else, there are plenty of ways a chatbot strategy can go wrong. Here are the top five areas experts pinpoint for mistakes — and the tips they give to prevent them.

1. Market misfit

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

NEW! Download the Fall 2018 digital issue of CIO
  