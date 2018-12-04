The high returns of low-code development tools

As organizations forge ahead with digital transformation efforts and many look to speed up the delivery of new applications and services, low-code development tools are becoming increasingly important IT components.

Low-code development platforms enable programmers to create applications through graphical user interfaces and configuration instead of traditional programming methods. They often focus on the design and development of specific types of applications such as business processes and databases.

One of the main benefits of low-code tools is that they reduce the amount of hand-coding needed, which can greatly speed up the delivery of business applications. Furthermore, a broader range of workers — not just those who have formal programming skills — can be involved the development process.

A report from research firm Research and Markets published in early 2018 predicted that the global low-code development platform market will grow from $4.32 billion in 2017 to $27.23 billion by 2022, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44 percent during the forecast period.