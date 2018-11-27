Feature

Top 11 enterprise architecture tools for 2019

These popular and emerging EA tools offer businesses everything they need to support enterprise architecture and digital transformation.

Senior Writer, CIO |

Top 11 enterprise architecture tools for 2019
Michael Gaida (CC0)

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Enterprise architecture (EA) tools help organizations align business objectives with IT goals and infrastructure. These tools help manage information related to EA while helping companies plan roadmaps for digital transformation. They offer collaboration, reports, testing, simulations and more to help organizations create and implement models for better business and IT processes, development and architecture.

The following 11 EA tools are among the best currently available on the market, according to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report. They provide a mix of visualization, collaboration, and project management features in support of a wide range of enterprise architecture frameworks.

Read on to learn more about these top EA tools and whether they provide the right fit for your organization.

BiZZdesign Enterprise Studio

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

NEW! Download the Fall 2018 digital issue of CIO
  