Top 11 enterprise architecture tools for 2019

Enterprise architecture (EA) tools help organizations align business objectives with IT goals and infrastructure. These tools help manage information related to EA while helping companies plan roadmaps for digital transformation. They offer collaboration, reports, testing, simulations and more to help organizations create and implement models for better business and IT processes, development and architecture.

The following 11 EA tools are among the best currently available on the market, according to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report. They provide a mix of visualization, collaboration, and project management features in support of a wide range of enterprise architecture frameworks.

Read on to learn more about these top EA tools and whether they provide the right fit for your organization.

BiZZdesign Enterprise Studio