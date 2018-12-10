Magellan Health goes cloud-first to modernize IT

It didn't take long for Srini Koushik to realize he had a long road ahead of him when he joined Magellan Health as CIO and CTO in 2016. The $7.3 billion company, which doubles as a pharmacy benefits manager and provider of services for people with conditions ranging from ADHD to autism, was like many health-care organizations — long on legacy technology systems and short on innovation.
That is, Koushik inherited outdated on-premises systems and software that didn't scale well on mobile devices. "It was not just the legacy technology; the processes and approaches were stuck in 15 years ago," Koushik tells CIO.com.
Koushik quickly embraced a cloud-first, mobile-first strategy, creating a domino effect in which both public cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) applications quickly fell into place.
The objective of this overhaul? Creating a reliable and extensible platform with which to generate better business analytics. Such capabilities will ultimately help Magellan better serve its customer base, which includes employers, insurance companies and government agencies.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In