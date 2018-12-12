The keys to effective IT governance in the digital era

EmblemHealth has spent the past several years modernizing its technology, moving off legacy systems and onto commercial platforms to drive the digital transformation that will keep the organization competitive.

It’s a common narrative these days.

But EmblemHealth is going one step farther by transforming its IT governance policies and procedures so they’re updated to reflect the new realities of today, says CIO Tom MacMillan.

EmblemHealth’s IT governance now involves both an investment committee and a steering committee, with the former determining what gets funded with the latter overseeing execution and progress. And the committees meet more often than in the past, with the investment committee generally meeting quarterly, the steering committee monthly.