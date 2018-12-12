Feature

The keys to effective IT governance in the digital era

With technology and business change accelerating, CIOs must work with C-suite counterparts to update IT governance policies and practices for the digital age.

Contributing Writer, CIO |

The keys to effective IT governance in the digital era
Gerd Altmann (CC0)

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

EmblemHealth has spent the past several years modernizing its technology, moving off legacy systems and onto commercial platforms to drive the digital transformation that will keep the organization competitive.

It’s a common narrative these days.

But EmblemHealth is going one step farther by transforming its IT governance policies and procedures so they’re updated to reflect the new realities of today, says CIO Tom MacMillan.

EmblemHealth’s IT governance now involves both an investment committee and a steering committee, with the former determining what gets funded with the latter overseeing execution and progress. And the committees meet more often than in the past, with the investment committee generally meeting quarterly, the steering committee monthly.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

NEW! Download the Fall 2018 digital issue of CIO
  