5 ways to expand your market for coding talent

How do tech companies know which programming languages to hire for? The obvious answer, of course, is the ones your projects are coded in. But recruitment isn’t always that simple. The right person for the job is more than a walking language set: She has other skills, like the ability to work well with others or maybe cybersecurity experience. Your projects could also be written in something other than the latest and greatest programming language all the cool developers are learning today. Just try hiring someone who knows Pascal, for example.

No matter the job, hiring expectations must be aligned with candidate availability if you actually want to fill open roles. And while we don’t contend recruiters should approach JavaScript developers for Java jobs, it’s sometimes worth moving beyond “hiring for what you code in.” Here are five ways companies can align recruitment expectations with the developer talents in today’s market.

1. Learn what’s out there

In the past, if you wanted to know which languages everyone was coding in, you had to ask. “For the vast majority of hiring managers,” this made recruitment “largely a guessing game,” according toYonas Beshawred, founder and CEO of StackShare. But now, Beshawred says, you can just look online. Both StackShare and TechStacks.io offer free searches of companies’ stack components — meaning you can look up what your competitors work with. StackShare also helps users compare use stats for up to three languages or tools at a time, gathering info from participant profiles and publically viewable GitHub repositories. “By knowing which ones are more popular,” he explains, “you know the relative size of the pool of candidates.”