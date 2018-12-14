What’s driving IT budgets for 2019

The majority of IT leaders expect their 2019 IT budgets to increase or remain unchanged, driven largely by the need to upgrade aging infrastructure, accelerate a shift to the cloud or improve the employee experience of what IT offers.

The 2019 State of IT Budgets report from Spiceworks surveyed 780 technology leaders and executives from organizations of all sizes across North America and Europe. While budget priorities are dependent on business size, the research found that 89 percent of respondents expect IT budgets to go up or remain on par with 2018, with 64 percent of those saying the need to upgrade outdated IT infrastructure is sparking the infusion.

Transform and secure

Expenditure increases for 2019 can be mapped roughly to organizational size, according to the research, with small organizations performing systems upgrades and larger organizations locking them down.