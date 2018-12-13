Central Intelligence: The Benefits of a Unified Data Strategy

It’s clear that CIOs see the potential value of predictive data analytics. According to the CIO Tech Poll: Tech Priorities 2018 study, data analytics is among three technologies that will have the greatest organizational impact over the next 3-5 years. Furthermore, it tops the list for increase in budget allocation among 47% of respondents.

But being a data-driven organization is not just about having more data - in fact, having too much of the “wrong” data can have the opposite effect. It’s also about having the right data to make better decisions. Given this, thequestion becomes, which technologies will enable organizations to establish data governance policies and introduce better decision making?

Business and IT leaders need to ensure that stakeholders have access to the data they need, of course, but these same systems must also provide analytics and centralized control in one place. When this happens, users are free to slice and dice data on their own, which leads to independent analysis, more informed decision-making, and overall user empowerment.

Taming the Wild West

Even in a data democracy, however, oversight and control is required; ungoverned, unfettered access to hundreds of datasets is a recipe for disaster. The best data tools empower administrators to manage datasets and maintain access controls of each row in a dataset. That’s important because, for example, a sales team in the UK wouldn’t necessarily need to see marketing performance data from Canada. Being unable to manage different levels of data access can at best make the system overwhelming, and at worst raise concerns about data security.

The best solutions have a centralized, searchable data catalog, whichmakes it easy to find and aggregate the most relevant data while controlling access where needed.

That’s made all the difference to Capco, a financial services consultancy which uses Domo to empower individuals with real-time information that drives the business. For years, Capco’s reporting process involved doing the same thing every day, week, and month: manually pulling, consolidating, and updating data. Centralizing real-time data into collaborative dashboards has been truly transformative.

“We used to extract data from our ERP system, put it into an Excel spreadsheet, and then just deal with constant emails and attachments, which is inefficient and costly,” said Patrick Gormley, COO of Capco North America. “Now we can just go to one [centralized] site - we rely on the mobile app - which has improved the decision making of our executives.”

Ismail Amla, CEO of Capco North America, was initially skeptical of the centralized approach to data, concerned about the integrity of the reporting and how fast and agile such an approach would be. His reticence was quickly laid to rest. Centralization gives admins better oversight and, as is the case with Domo, enables better self-service and easier integration with myriad data sources.

“If you want to make better decisions, you’ve got to get yourself a decent platform,” Amla said. “Domo is best in class right now in this space.”