Trends and technology developments shaping enterprise ICT services

Almost before you can dream up a new technology for information and communication services, it has been developed and implemented. In fact, change within information and communication technology (ICT) is now so rapid, it is impossible to keep up and still run an innovative organisation.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, the cloud, virtual reality and augmented reality, and smart cities are fundamentally changing the way people do business. AI and machine learning are now capable of processing more data, and gleaning better insights, than humans are able to, and this is just the beginning. These technologies are changing the face of customer service around the world, to the point where the majority of customer service interactions will have some AI involvement by 2020.

The cloud is enabling businesses to switch from infrastructure-based operation to application-based operations, and this has a number of advantages. By providing a centralised, off-site storage system for data and applications, businesses are enabling more flexible and efficient access, better security, and faster disaster recovery, all at a reduced cost.

Virtual reality and augmented reality are enabling new and more exciting ways to interact with both within a business and with consumers, while smart cities are using the internet of things, data, and technology to streamline services to make a city more connected, efficient, manageable, and cost efficient.

Other demands are also shaping ICT, not in the least of which is an empowered, and demanding, consumer. Consumers now expect to be able to interact with a business when it is convenient and on the channel of their choice. This requires organisations to step up and offer 24/7 customer service with as few friction points as possible.

Of course, as the world becomes digitally transformed, security of IP and data are even more vitally important. Data security is a hot button issue with both lawmakers and consumers, and the cloud, as well as blockchain, are being implemented to ensure systems are impervious to breaches.

To navigate through this vast array of new technology, and then implement the solution that works best for a particular business, is no small feat, and most organisation have neither the time nor the expertise to undertake such a large task.

Increasingly, organisations are turning to partners to help them navigate through the ICT maze. Huawei is stepping up to offer smart service for smart businesses with technical management, integration verification, and operational support.

Huawei is assisting business and governments all over the world with everything from strategic development and implementation of cloud solutions, centralised command centres, legacy and network integration, network design, data centre design, issues analysis, and integrated testing, to training, customised apps, and on-site technical support.

This has resulted in across-the-board reductions in operational and management costs for clients, seamless service provision to consumers, and large improvements across key metrics. In one example, Huawei helped a utilities business save 90 per cent in labour costs, improve fee collection by 40 per cent, and reduce line loss from 45 per cent to 14 per cent, by integrating advance metering infrastructure, a customised app, and on-site support.

To find out more about cloud enablement, go to: http://e.huawei.com/topic/idc-whitepaper-service2018/en, or to find out more about Huawei's