5 reasons DevOps initiatives fail

Agile software development has kicked waterfall to the curb, as CIOs have jettisoned drawn-out projects in favor of crisper application delivery. But to keep pace in the rapidly evolving digital age, many CIOs are turning to agile's swifter cousin: DevOps, an even faster way of expediting software to market.

Those who have drunk the vendor Kool-Aid may believe DevOps is simply a technical paradigm to adopt. But DevOps represents a major cultural shift, as it prizes seamless collaboration between operations and development teams to facilitate rapid application delivery via continuous integration and continuous deployment (CICD) processes, facilitated by automation tools.

But here's the thing: By 2023, 90 percent of DevOps initiatives will fail to meet expectations due to the cultural issues, rather than technical reasons, according to research from Gartner Research Director George Spafford.

Spafford recently shared with CIO.com five common causes of DevOps failure — and steps CIOs can take to avoid those pitfalls. Mik Kersten, founder and CEO of Tasktop, which makes software to more closely align development with delivering value, weighed in with what he's seen from clients making the switch to DevOps.