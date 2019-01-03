Q&A

How Johnson & Johnson embraced agile to drive digital transformation

Johnson & Johnson CIO Stuart McGuigan, a veteran of several IT transformations, discusses the key factors of the health-care giant’s agile overhaul.

CIO |

johnson johnson2 digital transformation agile
Getty Images

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Stuart McGuigan is no stranger to transformations. The longtime IT leader and 2018 inductee to the CIO Hall of Fame has blazed a trail of change in his leadership roles at Liberty Mutual, CVS and Johnson & Johnson.

Since joining the health-care giant in 2012, McGuigan has transformed J&J’s IT using agile development processes. He’s also reduced IT cost and complexity by migrating many of the company’s legacy on-premises systems to a hybrid cloud.

CIO.com recently spoke with McGuigan about that journey — including the importance of design thinking and data science, and why change management programs for agile are a clear sign of poor strategy, planning and communication. This is an edited version of that discussion.

You talked about your agile transformation in the context of “putting a rocket on the back of a go-kart.” Why did you need a rocket-powered go-kart?  

There’s no such thing as technology strategy — there are only business strategies with a technology component. Agile needs to be in the context of a business strategy, and a business purpose.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

NEW! Download the Fall 2018 digital issue of CIO
  