7 key IT investments for 2019 (and 3 going cold)

Digital transformation is shaking the IT industry to its roots, and CIOs are reacting by strengthening their stakes in several promising new technologies while pulling back investments in other sectors.

A recent Gartner survey, "2019 CIO Agenda: Secure the Foundation for Digital Business," identified several digital transformation technology areas that are experiencing strong enterprise investment support and a handful of sectors that are either languishing or retrenching.

Digital transformation is a rebalancing act, the survey of over 3,100 CIOs in 89 countries reports. "Digital business hinges on sound IT, combining new, disruptive technologies." It also involves taking a close look at allocations in tech areas that no longer seem as bright as they used to be.

Here's how tech investments are shaping up for CIOs in 2019.