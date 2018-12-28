Mavenlink review: Intelligent service-based project management

Mavenlink is an online project management platform that offers a range of features aimed at project management, team collaboration, project accounting, and business intelligence within a single solution.

Considered a leader in professional services automation and project management, Mavenlink is making it easier for companies with dispersed workforces to achieve a greater level of transparency into project productivity. Key to this effort are new features focused on collaboration, end-to-end full-cycle resource management, and a robust business intelligence tool baked right in.

Following is an in-depth review of Mavenlink’s work management platform, including the key features and functions service-based companies will find beneficial in fulfilling their needs.

Roles and permissions