15 IT resolutions for 2019

In 2019, IT departments need to drive innovation for their organizations, not hold them back. They must move more quickly, use the data more wisely, and automate mundane tasks so they can act more strategically.

Over the coming year, IT managers will get practical about AI and serious about cybersecurity, work to diversify their staffs, embrace multi-cloud architecture, and learn how to collaborate better with colleagues across the organization.

And they'll streamline their organizations and processes to prepare for darker economic forecasts.

Here are 15 resolutions you and your IT staff should be adopting in 2019.