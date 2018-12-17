How Cloud Verified Fosters Trust for Swiss Businesses

This past August, Cyberlink was named the best “ISP and Corporate Network” by Swiss business magazine Bilanz. More than 1,400 businesses participated in the survey, which compares providers based on the quality and flexibility of their services, and the strength of their support organizations. It was the fourth time that Cyberlink took the top spot in the ranking, with the highest score achieved by any company in the past decade.

The win comes as no surprise to Cyberlink’s 2,500 customers. Initially founded as an internet service provider in 1995, the company quickly became known for its dedication to providing ultra-reliable connectivity to Switzerland’s major telecommunications networks — access it still delivers. Today, that same commitment to high performance is apparent in the many managed cloud services the company offers.

These include cloud consulting and migration services, disaster recovery, a hosted private cloud, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and managed security offerings. We recently connected with CTO Marc Chauvin to learn more about Cyberlink’s success and its Cloud Verified service — a fully virtualized software-defined data center (SDDC) based on VMware cloud infrastructure.

“Our recipe for success in the cloud is to use the best technology, deliver flexible, powerful and stable infrastructure; offer attractive consumption and billing options; and provide the extensive consulting expertise and dedicated service that customers need to make their cloud journey with absolute confidence,” says Chauvin. “We primarily serve small and medium-sized enterprises in Switzerland, but they represent myriad industries with different requirements. Our flexibility enables us to provide the solution that best meets their needs.”

Cyberlink operates its own cloud in Switzerland and customers can access its IaaS solutions on either shared or dedicated platforms as use cases and compliance requirements dictate. The company also provides high-performance connectivity to outside public and private clouds, ensuring that customers who want to deploy a hybrid strategy can choose the options that work best for them.

“Our experts are also especially strong at integrating our cloud services with additional systems, including the managed corporate networks we offer, and the major public and private clouds,” says Chauvin. “Our reliance on VMware, which is trusted and known throughout these environments, contributes greatly to this flexibility, which is a big part of our success.”

Cyberlink began basing its cloud services on VMware’s technology 10 years ago. Today, both of the company’s two primary data centers are Cloud Verified, and Cyberlink utilizes a wide range of VMware solutions, including NSX Data Center, vCloud Director, vSphere, and vSAN in its cloud services. Chauvin notes that Cyberlink’s customers are also given the ability to use all of the security functions provided by NSX at the network level to radically simply the management of security policies.

“As a service provider we naturally have internal and customer-driven needs for highly available computing power,” says Chauvin. “VMware’s solutions make that possible and being Cloud Verified fosters even greater trust in our company and shows our customers that we are committed to operating a best-in-class cloud infrastructure.”

