Delivering Dedicated, Powerful Workspaces to the Network Edge

The ability to host virtual workstations on remote and secure compute servers has proven one of the most useful computer-age innovations. With its roots dating back to the late 1980s, when Citrix pioneered protocols that let computer users access and share remote applications, this computing model has become a proven solution for a large percentage of workloads.

Even as remote application execution and sharing has grown increasingly powerful, however, a handful of use cases remain too demanding or time sensitive for this approach. This includes financial trading, engineering, and certain healthcare scenarios.

Financial traders, for instance, use multiple high-resolution monitors to display varied graphics-intensive applications simultaneously. Their workstations run time-sensitive applications from Reuters, Bloomberg, and other providers, and often must perform complex computations and analytics instantly.

Engineering workspaces present similar challenges, including depending on high-resolution and graphically intensive displays and executing complex graphical models.

For their part, doctors and clinical staff need immediate and secure access to health records, applications, storage-hungry files, and detailed data to deliver the best care to their patients.

These and other challenging environments require dedicated compute resources, located near the user and the network edge. Traditionally, IT provided each user with their own self-contained workstation or PC. This approach, however, requires the labor-intensive management, security, and lifecycle challenges long associated with a legacy approach.

Simply put, edge-based, high-density servers that run dedicated virtual workspaces for each user is a better solution. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Citrix have partnered to deliver Workspace Solutions for the Edge specifically designed for demanding use cases.

The joint solution pairs HPE Moonshot server technology with Citrix Workspace virtualization technologies. HPE Moonshot servers are massively parallel, high-density, and software defined; as such, they are designed for a multitude of users served from the data center. Each user gets exclusive access to a CPU, graphics processor, memory, storage, and network channel on a purpose-built server cartridge. HPE Edgeline, by contrast, includes “edge” servers capable of running the application anywhere closer to the end user.

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (formerly XenApp and XenDesktop) provides the core remoting technology powering Workspace Solutions for the Edge. Other Citrix Workspace elements can include everything from access control analytics to mobile device management.

While Workspace Solutions for the Edge give financial traders, engineers, healthcare providers, and others the dedicated resources they require, these solutions also provide significant benefits to IT. For example, compared to traditional desktop endpoints, the high-density, virtualized solution has been shown to reduce power consumption by 65%, data center footprint by 90%, and cabling by 98%.

For more information on the how Citrix and HPE can help you address the most challenging of network edge computing demands, click here.