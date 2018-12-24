Robotic process automation is on the rise

More automation and AI capabilities are coming to business process management (BPM) in the form of robotic process automation (RPA). By automating rules-based business processes, RPA can help streamline business operations. In some ways, however, RPA represents incremental progress rather than a revolutionary breakthrough. Moreover, many RPA tools still rely on significant upfront human effort to identify processes, create business roles and test software.

Still, the upside is compelling. AT&T is one company using RPA to save money in operations. Its outage management team “receives real-time outage information, manages impacted dispatch tickets and provides call information for customers who are impacted by outages,” says Sorabh Saxena, executive vice president and president of global business operations at AT&T. “This project delivers a cost reduction of around $3 million per year.” Moreover, Saxena notes, if this process is handled successfully, it may help increase customer retention.

With benefits like that, increased appetite for opportunities to apply RPA across the business should come as no surprise.

“We are currently working on more than ninety applications of RPA across the enterprise,” says Ken O'Brien, executive vice president and CIO at RRD, which offers business communications services and marketing solutions, and has over 43,000 employees across more than 30 countries.