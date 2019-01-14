IT manager’s survival guide: 11 ways to thrive in the years ahead

Technology executives see a range of potential dangers to managers who are out of step with an evolving IT landscape, and some new research suggests IT managers are not quite as layoff-proof as in previous years.

An IDC report predicts that by 2023, more than half of CIOs — 70 percent — who “cannot manage the IT governance, strategy, and operations divides between LOB-dominated edge computing, operational technology, and IT will fail professionally.”

Joseph Pucciarelli, IDC group vice president and executive advisor, says new challenges have emerged as technology is often selected by multiple departments with different interests, rather than by the IT department alone.

“Historically, we used the term shadow IT to characterize technology not sourced by IT,” Pucciarelli says. “In our modern era, this is the new reality.”