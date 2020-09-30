CIO ASEAN has compiled a list with some of the most exciting technology events for CIOs and other IT executives in Southeast Asia, particularly in ASEAN nations. This page will get updated regularly, so keep checking it for new content.

Do you know of an event that should be included here? Please let us know.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we recommend that you double-check the status of any in-person event you want to attend before committing to travel.

October 2020

9 October: Philippines, 12 October: Thailand, 13 October: Malaysia, IDG Digital Transformation Summit. IDC holds this event in multiple locations throughout October, some virtually, with each exploring how IT leaders can achieve digital transformation.

13 October: ChannelAsia Women in ICT Awards, virtual event. The awards program recognises and celebrates the achievements of top female talent in the technology industry.

20-22 October: Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP), virtual event. Focused on manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain, ITAP brings together IT leaders and technology providers.

27-29 October: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, virtual event. This event brings together technology providers and IT leaders to explore the technology, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business.

November 2020

10 November: Vietnam Security Summit, Hanoi. The in-person event showcases enterprise and government security technologies, educates the industry on current best practices, and provides a forum for discussion.

17 November: CIO Leaders Singapore Summit, Singapore. The networking-focused event explores ways to innovate business via technology.

18-20 November: Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit, virtual event. This conference explores ways to use technology to improve agriculture and food distribution.

December 2020

3 December: CIO50 ASEAN Awards, virtual event. The awards recognise the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency and influencing rapid change in Southeast Asia.

1-3 December: Stack 2020, Singapore. The in-person event focuses on government technology and IT strategy.

February 2021

2-4 February, Insuretech Connect, Singapore. This in-person conference gathers business and technology leaders from financial services firms and startups from across Asia-Pacific.

March 2021

8-9 March: Cyber Security Asia, Kuala Lumpur. Aimed at senior managers, the in-person event focuses on security technologies and strategies around addressing cyber crime and cyber attacks. Also held in Phnom Penh 14-15 June.