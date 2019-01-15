How ‘Mobile-First’ Mindsets for Companies like Uber and Pitney Bowes Are Fueling Business Growth

Connected workforces are vital for today’s enterprises, which count on mobile teams that can share information quickly and easily to increase productivity, efficiency, and flexibility. Many companies have specific needs that are best met with Android solutions. Uber, SAS, and Pitney Bowes are three good examples of how adopting a “mobile-first” mindset translates into innovation and business growth.

Scaling the Business

Uber began as a peer-to-peer ride sharing company and has since expanded its offerings. The company had two use cases for Android devices: phones for Uber drivers, and tablets for Uber Eats restaurants.

In both cases, Uber was only able to realise its global expansion by providing Android devices to its drivers. Uber also provided a driver-specific Uber app using Android Management tools that run on drivers’ own Android phones. The app provides pickup locations; helps with routing and navigations; keeps the drivers connected, efficient and productive; and is an essential part of Uber's business.

When it came to helping Uber Eats restaurants fulfill orders more efficiently, the company once again turned to Android devices. “Restaurants are enjoying the Android experience and our Android application,” said Luis Madrigal, engineering manager at Uber. “Our users enjoy the ability to opt into our corporate program or partake in BYOD options.”

The principal benefit in both cases was to drive substantial growth of Uber’s business. A secondary benefit has been being able to choose the right devices for different use cases, with a single management framework across the fleet.

Prioritizing the User Experience

SAS Institute, a developer of analytics software, used Android Enterprise to standardize mobile device management and give employees more choice in devices while maintaining high levels of security and support. SAS Information Systems Engineer Jay Robinson said the goal for the company was to find a mobility solution to increase productivity and communications.

“We picked the Android work profile because of the way it separates work and personal information,” Robinson said. “That was a good comfort to our users.”

Customizing Specialty Devices

Today Android devices can even be built into appliances, reducing the costs compared to writing controller software from scratch and greatly increasing the utility of these “smart” appliances compared to legacy appliances. For example, Pitney Bowes transformed a postage meter into its new SendPro C-Series mailing, shipping, and tracking device for SMBs using an Android tablet with a custom Android read-only memory chip. The device not only weighs packages and prints postage, but it also helps users decide the best way to ship a package, and then tracks the package through the shipping process.

“Look at the connected device use cases for your own enterprise fully and understand where the hotspots are,” said Zahid Ahmed, Chief Architect of SMB, IoT, and Commerce at Pitney Bowes. “From device provisioning to application provisioning, Android enables you to have an end-to-end solution in place.”

Android Enterprise Recommended and Rugged Devices

Earlier this year, Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended program to make it easier for organizations to select, deploy, and manage enterprise devices and services. To help organizations purchase and deploy trusted Android hardware for these growing use cases, Google recently expanded Android Enterprise Recommended with a new category of rugged devices, making it even easier for companies to embrace a “mobile-first” strategy across their workforce

For more information about how Uber, SAS, and Pitney Bowes use Android Enterprise devices to help drive business growth, see this panel discussion from Cloud Next ’18.