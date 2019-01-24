Jackson Health System taps data flows to improve care

In healthcare IT, data integration is often considered a back-end IT function, but the enterprise application integration team at Jackson Health System (JHS), one of the largest public health systems in the country, has turned data-as-a-service into a strategic differentiator that has improved patient care and saved millions of dollars in subsidy costs.

JHS is a nonprofit academic medical system in Miami, Fla., that runs six hospitals, including Jackson Memorial Hospital (the safety-net hospital for Miami-Dade County), a network of urgent care centers, multiple primary and specialty care centers, long-term care nursing facilities, corrections health services, trauma centers, and the Miami Transplant Institute. For the past several years, the IT function at the 100-year-old institution has been working to update its technology infrastructure.

"For the last four years here at Jackson I've been part of the IT leadership team, revitalizing our infrastructure in terms of data integration, moving us away from vendor solutions, moving us to more vendor-agnostic platforms, like our stand-alone integration engine, and leveraging that to go into some of the more advanced data management and data integration practices," says George Rosello, associate director of enterprise application integration at JHS.

Data from the various systems and applications at JHS flow through the data integration engine, but JHS wasn't really leveraging that data flow. Rosello and his six-person team set out to change that with Overwatch, an agile, integrated data solution platform for which JHS has received a Digital Edge 50 Award for digital innovation.