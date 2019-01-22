Proactive CIOs will leverage these opportunities in 2019

CIOs play a pivotal role in helping their organizations leapfrog the competition. Technology is a fundamental ingredient to every new corporate initiative. So, how can CIOs help their organizations stay ahead of the innovation curve in 2019?

I’ve worked for nearly a decade as contract-based CMO. By jumping between organizations, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. And I’ve also witnessed how CIOs can either prop-up, or totally hinder a marketing team.

The concepts I’ll cover in this article are inspired by my personal experiences with different marketing teams and their support systems.

CIOs need to loosen their grip on marketing tech acquisition

This isn’t unique to the year ahead, but it’s a constant issue for agile marketing teams. Bureaucratic approval processes, requiring sign-off from members of the CIO’s managers and directors, is due for an overhaul. The individuals with responsibility for approving new marketing tools usually lack the experience necessary to make an informed decision.

CMOs have the experience and financial motivation to only acquire products that will improve efficiency and increase sales revenue. They shouldn’t be hamstrung by outdated tech acquisition policies.

5G is going to impact virtually everything about our daily lives

It’s my job to peer around the bend and find ways to seamlessly connect with the future lives of customers. By the time a marketing campaign rolls out, the target has moved. If you can shoot ahead of the target, you might just hit it.

One thing I’ve been vocal about in our meetings is how much more connected we’re about to become. I’m not alone – there are many reasons 5G is primed to explode in 2019.

For a marketer, 5G means that customers can do more with their device than ever before – from virtually anywhere. Distributed computing will allow smartphones to harness the power of an entire network of tech horsepower (a.k.a. the cloud), instead of relying solely on the chip in your handset.

For CIOs, you’re already behind the curve if your internal networks aren’t operating at 5G speeds, thanks to advances in fiber network technology. And your mobile workforce is going to expect the ability to work in the field with the same low-latency connection.

The growth in data potential offered by a 5G world is music to a marketer’s ears. CIOs need to aggressively support corporate initiatives that allow their firm’s products to become more connected (i.e. IoT). The more data that can be collected from the real-time use of existing products, the better focused both marketing and product development will become.

AI-based security will change the threat landscape

A CIO’s worst nightmare is getting the call at 2am that a data breach was discovered. Sure, the hole may have been plugged, but what sensitive data could have been accessed while it was open?

For this reason, my first couple of days on any job will always involve a discussion (lecture) regarding the corporate data security best practices. It’s normally pretty redundant – been there, heard that. But every once and a while something peaks my curiosity.

When I started asking “How?” instead of “Why?”, I learned a lot. For one thing, CIOs have started toying with AI to provide more advanced threat detection and mitigation. This impacts every aspect of a corporation’s digital footprint.

In 2018, Office1.com reported that, 12% of enterprise organizations deployed AI-based security analytics tools. Their early investment in leveraging AI to understand that daily flow of data across their networks is going to pay-off for years to come. In 2019 AI security platforms are expected to become the new norm. And they will only be as smart as the data they have access to.

As a marketer, I’ve learned the value of building strong relationships with forward-thinking CIOs. They control the keys to the internal data kingdom, and man the walls that allow external data to flow safely.

The same data that they’re monitoring will overlap with the customer data I sink my teeth into everyday – especially as products become more connected.

In some aspects, CMOs are ahead of CIOs in terms of AI deployment. Chatbots are becoming much more intelligent thanks to AI – a major trend to watch in 2019. Everything from social media interactions to real-time lead generation is being impacted.

With the deployment of 5G infrastructure and AI-based data platforms, CIOs and CMOs will continue to collaborate more and more in the years ahead. And hopefully this will lead to more trust between two of the most critical departments in any modern enterprise.

