Winter 2019: State of the CIO

[ Register to view the CIO Winter 2019 digital magazine ]

Welcome to the Winter 2019 digital issue of CIO featuring our annual State of the CIO research. In these pages, you'll learn how (and why) the top IT leadership role is evolving as CIOs take on new responsibilities, how CIOs are successfully working with startups to fuel innovation in their organizations, and how to become an influential leader.

Contents

GROW

Cozying up to the cutting edge

Competitive advantage is just one motivation behind a growing trend that sees CIOs looking beyond traditional vendors to seek out startups to fuel innovation and transform business. However, working with fledgling companies isn’t for the faint of heart.

LEAD

6 practices of influential IT leaders

Influence is a key leadership skill, but it doesn’t come naturally to most. Instead, it’s something that’s developed and practiced CIOs, management consultants and leadership experts say. Individuals looking to become influential leaders need to find the strategies that work best for them.

COVER STORY

CIOs get strategic

As digital transformation heats up and the lines between technology and business blur, CIOs are taking on a more strategic role. According to our 2019 State of the CIO research, today’s CIOs agenda is consumed by work like driving business innovation and developing and refining business strategy. IT leaders are more actively identifying opportunities for competitive differentiation, crafting new go-to-market strategies and technologies, and immersing themselves in market trends and customer requirements to identify new commercial opportunities.

VIDEO

CIO insights

Host Adam Dennison discusses the results of the 2019 State of the CIO report, an annual look at the evolving status of IT leaders in the business. The results of the survey offer an assessment of what has changed over the past 12 months and where CIOs are headed in the next one to three years. Joining Adam are CIO panelists Lety Nettles of Novant Health and John Hill of Carhartt.

RUN

Modernizing IT: Out with the old, in with the cloud

Digital strategy leaders are replacing legacy environments that require significant resources and manual workarounds. Essential to this transition are metrics that measure the core cultural, business, process, technology and staffing changes needed for any infrastructure modernization effort.

5 ways leading organizations excel at digital

With technology integral to business strategy, leading organizations are rewriting the rule book for success. These digital vanguards differ from other organizations in terms of their priorities, mindsets and cultural attributes. Learn what sets them apart.

[ Register to view the CIO Winter 2019 digital magazine ]