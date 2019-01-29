Feature

7 keys to an effective IT automation strategy

Here’s how organizations are optimizing their use of automation technologies, moving from simple process improvement to true process transformation.

When CIO Jason James decided to automate his company’s software deployment process, he tasked his DevOps team with learning everything it could about the process itself.

He says he wanted his DevOps engineers to act like anthropologists, watching how the developers deployed software to the company’s clients, how they scheduled and loaded software updates, and how they used existing tools to get their jobs done.

The goal, James explains, was to have the DevOps engineers understand each step in the workflow so they could first streamline it and then automate it, thereby creating a more efficient process all around.

“Failures often occur with automation because people don’t understand the processes, so we reduced risk by knowing what the process was, talking about the stakeholders and talking about the impact to them,” says James, CIO of software maker Optima Healthcare Solutions.

