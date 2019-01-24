Oracle CEO Mark Hurd on the rebellion against complexity

As enterprises transition from on-premises IT, Oracle is positioning itself as the premier, one-stop-shop provider for cloud computing. You may think this is a stretch, considering that, for example, Oracle has been lumped in with "Others" in Gartner's ranking of top public infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers, far below leaders like Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Oracle, however, has over the past few years steadily revamped its vast software portfolio to the point where all of its ERP applications are available, with their full feature sets, on the public cloud or in its Cloud at Customer offering, which lets users put all of their Oracle cloud apps behind the corporate firewall. It's imbued its PaaS (platform as a service) offerings with blockchain and machine-learning services and last fall released its Generation 2 Cloud, which it bills as as the perfect IaaS platform for its autonomous Oracle Database 18c.

While the company may remain far behind the public cloud infrastructure leaders, it has seen users respond to its efforts to beef up its cloud offerings, particularly for ERP. The company said its cloud ERP businesses, Fusion ERP and NetSuite ERP, delivered a combined revenue growth rate of 32 percent in its second quarter for fiscal 2019 ending Nov. 30. The company now has nearly 6,000 Fusion ERP customers and over 16,000 NetSuite ERP customers, CEO Mark Hurd said in his comments on the quarter.

Oracle has been touting its achievements in the cloud at a series of Oracle OpenWorld and Oracle Cloud Day events around the world. IDG News Service Editor in Chief Marc Ferranti sat down with Hurd at the New York edition of Oracle Cloud Day last week to talk about Oracle's evolution, how it's helping its customers move to the cloud and why it's Exadata hardware business, tuned for its database technology, is growing.

IDG: There’s always pressure on IT decision makers to achieve greater cost efficiencies. Meanwhile, it looks like we’re heading toward some turbulent times in business — markets have been volatile, there’s geopolitics, with trade wars and...

Mark Hurd: Listen, if we keep telling each other things are going to be bad, they’re going to be bad.