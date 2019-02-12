Making the shift to microservices: 8 tips

The development of new applications today is all about speed of delivery. The broad movement toward the agile environment that’s been underway for several years has fostered a sense of easy and rapid deployment of software.

One of the technology trends that’s helping accelerate application development is the rise of microservices — and IT leaders at a variety of businesses might want to consider this software development technique for their organizations, if they haven’t already.

Microservices are a variant of service-oriented architecture (SOA) that structures applications as collections of loosely coupled services. Among the benefits of breaking down applications into smaller services is that it improves modularity, making applications easier to develop and test.

“Microservices increase team empowerment and reduce coupling, allowing individual teams to innovate faster, reduce cross-team communication, and feel empowered to make their own decisions regarding architecture, language, and frameworks,” says EJ Campbell, vice president of engineering, sports and media production engineering at Verizon Media Group, a subsidiary of the communications company comprised of 50 online brands.