How secure is Android? Separating the myths from the facts

The world of security news is often awash with myths about Android security. While the headlines can focus on hyperbole and dramatic accounts, the real story and data is far more favorable for Google’s mobile operating system.

The Android team’s continual hardening of the operating system, use of machine intelligence through Google Play Protect , and commitment to transparency deserve the focus when taking a full account of Android security.

Third party validation for Android Security

According to recent Gartner analysis on the state of Android security , the platform exhibits numerous strengths that address the needs of the enterprise.

Google Play Protect and its always-on app analysis, enterprise-focused management APIs, and secure hardware elements are the right mix for business use and security demands.

Mobile attacks are becoming more mainstream and can pose a risk for corporate data. That’s why multiple security layers and sophisticated anti-malware protection are necessary safeguards.

Protecting every layer of device security

Google’s effort has been to continually harden the Android platform . Security is an ongoing enterprise, evidenced by new innovations like an improved security model for biometrics and industry-leading capabilities that protect sensitive information on a secure, dedicated chip .

An important top-line defense is through Android’s monthly security updates. Devices that are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program receive the monthly Android security patch, guaranteed within 90 days of release.

Another key innovation is the Titan M chip found in Pixel 3. The chip is integrated into Android’s Verified Boot process, ensuring the bootloader, the program that validates and loads Android, is running the correct version. This prevents bad actors from moving the device to a more vulnerable version of Android clandestinely. While debuting on the Pixel, the security community will be able to audit Titan through the open-source firmware.

Protecting Against Rogue Apps and Malware

Google Play Protect, the world’s largest mobile threat-detection service, defends against Internet-borne threats and potentially harmful apps (PHAs). The built-in malware protection works to ensure applications are safe for download and that those running on active devices are threat-free.

This suite of mobile threat protection is built into more than 2 billion Android devices, working automatically in the background and verifying 50 billion apps per day.

Since 2016, Google has used machine learning to assist in classifying apps as potentially harmful or safe. Machine learning groups PHA apps that exhibit similar malicious behaviors, such as phishing or escalating privilege, into families and feeds the characteristics of those families back into the classification algorithms to help uncover even more PHAs. Google Play is a reliable storefront that can serve as a conduit for third-party applications or delivery of team apps through managed Google Play .