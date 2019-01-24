Google introduces Android Enterprise Recommended program for EMM

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) providers are critical partners for businesses planning to deploy and manage their device fleet. For customers, choosing a resourceful EMM makes all the difference in realizing the benefits that Android features and solutions offer to their organization, consistently and at scale.

Google is now recognizing EMM partners who offer the most comprehensive technical solutions and teams that are well versed in Android security and management features by launching the Android Enterprise Recommended program for Enterprise Mobility Management .

Participating partners include BlackBerry, Google Cloud, I3 Systems, IBM, Microsoft, MobileIron, Softbank, SOTI, and VMware, with more expected to be approved over time. Customers can get more details about EMM partners from the Enterprise Solutions Directory .

In its announcement blog post , Google detailed that Android Enterprise Recommended EMMs will need to meet the following criteria:

Experience across multiple Android Enterprise management sets

Proven ability to deliver advanced security and management features

A consistent deployment experience, with admin consoles that simplify set-up of Android Enterprise

Documentation and guides that provide best practices for Android Enterprise set-up and configuration

Google-trained personnel across field sales, technical pre-sales, and deployment support

Commitment to staying current on the latest Android product features and training requirements

Android Enterprise Recommended first launched last year, validating knowledge worker and rugged devices against an elevated set of requirements. The device catalogue has grown over time to a variety of form factors and OEM partners.

Will Ro, the Head of Android Enterprise Partnerships, Management, and Security, said in the blog post that Google’s work to connect key partners together will yield substantial benefits for enterprise mobility stakeholders across the industry.

“There’s so much more companies can achieve through mobility,” Ro writes. “With the Android Enterprise Recommended program, Google and the Android ecosystem are stepping up to help customers enjoy a more powerful, versatile and best-in-class enterprise mobility experience.”

The growth of Android Enterprise Recommended is an important effort from Google to further strengthen the entire ecosystem for enterprise mobility. Enterprises should give it a serious look when it comes to device and EMM selection, as they’ll have assurance they’re selecting from vetted and reliable partners to support their mobility efforts.