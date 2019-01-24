How CIOs Can Be the Asset Their Company Needs in 2019

In 2015, when leadership at Jefferson Health discovered that oncology patients had to wait about three weeks to see a physician, the company’s Executive Vice President for Technology Innovation & Consumer Experience immediately went looking for a solution.

What Neil Gomes found and settled on was Domo, a cloud-based data management platform that has helped the $5 billion network of Philadelphia-area hospitals and medical schools significantly reduce that patient wait time.

“The average time it took to get an appointment went from 22 days down to two or three days,” said Gomes, who is also Jefferson Health’s Chief Digital Officer. “When patients are waiting for treatment for challenging illnesses like cancer, that’s a tremendous benefit.”

While Gomes has long understood that technology is a key differentiator for how companies deliver superior customer experiences, not all IT leaders are in the same camp. And for CIOs hoping to strengthen their positions in the C-suite this year, that could be a huge problem.

A recent report by Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, revealed that emerging technologies will only create more business opportunities in 2019—especially if combined with a measured approach to innovation.

On Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. ET , Gomes and Forrester Vice President Matthew Guarani will discuss the report’s findings and talk about the skills and insights a CIO needs to be a leader going forward.

“One of the things we (Forrester) think will happen this year is that tech spending will slow down as the threat of another recession tempers innovative efforts within firms,” Guarani said. “So it’ll be imperative for CIOs to tap into both new and renewed tools in their arsenal to help their companies thrive.”

Added Gomes: “There is so much to learn and gain from new technologies. But I think we need to dedicate ourselves even more—to use the information that we have, in creative ways, so we can all make more informed decisions.”