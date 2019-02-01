Advancing Financial Services with the Power of AI

As financial services institutions (FSIs) face new regulations, rising customer expectations and disruptors around every corner, they are embracing digital transformation to prosper and stay competitive. One of the ways in which FSIs are transforming themselves is through the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Increasingly, FSIs — including commercial banks, investment firms and insurance companies — are using AI to address some of their most pressing challenges. With today’s AI solutions, FSIs are improving customer experience, reducing fraud, predicting customer needs, protecting confidential data, and maintaining regulatory compliance.

Common use cases

Let’s consider a few of the more common use cases for putting the power of AI to work in the financial services industry.

Risk analysis — In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, FSIs have been subject to increased regulations for controlling risk. One way they do this is by using AI to simulate huge numbers of parallel market scenarios over large portfolios. These simulations require intelligent algorithms and an enormous amount of computing power. In addition, FSIs are using automated systems to compare what’s happening now with benchmark data for normal behavior, so they can spot risks in real-time. These steps lead to better outcomes with reduced effort.





Fighting fraud at Mastercard

Mastercard is among the payment-processing companies fighting back against fraud every second of every day with a war chest filled with sophisticated technologies. One example: To identify and stop fraudulent transactions, Mastercard leverages machine-learning algorithms running on HPC systems to process large data sets nearly instantaneously. This capability helps Mastercard stop fraud in its tracks without disrupting or delaying legitimate transactions.

While that’s a challenging proposition for any company, the scale at which Mastercard operates makes the problem all but unfathomable. In round numbers, Mastercard has 2 billion cards in use in more than 210 countries and territories. It processes 165 million transactions per hour, using machine-learning algorithms and applying 1.9 million rules to examine each transaction. It all happens in a matter of milliseconds.2 None of this would be possible without AI working quietly in the background — at lightning-fast speeds.

Key takeaways

In the world of financial services, AI is transforming everything from risk management and cyber security to high-frequency trading and customer interactions. Along the way, AI is empowering FSIs to make smarter decisions that drive better outcomes.

The bottom line: AI is very much the future of the financial services industry — and that’s something you can bank on.

