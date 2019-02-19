Kaiser Permanente transforms patient care through DevOps

Many enterprises dabble in DevOps, but far fewer practice it at scale — all too frequently, thanks to cultural resistance.

Companies seeking a shift to DevOps would do well to lift a page from the playbook of Kaiser Permanente, whose implementation of DevOps at scale has helped infuse greater personalization in the company’s healthcare practices.

DevOps is a development strategy geared toward rapid delivery of IT services through agile processes, automation and collaboration between operations and development teams. Kaiser embarked on these changes when CEO Bernard Tyson recognized the role technology could play in improving care provided by the healthcare organization, which employs more than 20,000 doctors and 50,000 nurses to serve more than 12 million members across eight regions in the western United States.

And it turns out patients increasingly expect digital care services. More than half of patients prefer providers with digital capabilities, according to Accenture’s 2019 Digital Health Consumer survey. For instance, 70 percent of consumers said they are more likely to choose a provider that offers reminders for follow-up care via email or text, compared to 57 percent in 2016. Fifty-three percent are more likely to use a provider that offers remote or telemonitoring devices, compared to 39 percent in 2016.