How Android Can Be a Catalyst for Digital Transformation

“Digital transformation” is a hot topic in enterprise, and most organizations are investing significantly in this area. In fact, according to research from Accenture[1], 78 percent of business leaders expect their organizations to be digital in the next three years.

What does this mean and what can mobility deliver as part of a digital agenda? Here are a few examples of how organizations of all types have deployed Android as a way to spur their own digital transformations.

Data + Things + People = Digital

A digital business is one that has embraced technology to improve processes, generate actionable data, and empower team members to accomplish more with this information.

A traditional business can become a hybrid digital business by tapping into mobile solutions. For example, Marks & Spencer (M&S), a major British multinational retailer, is using Honeywell Dolphin 75e devices running Android to do stock counting, price checking, and customer engagement in more than 600 stores in the UK.

M&S has written 26 custom apps for use by its employees, and it has seen several benefits from using their Android devices: increased worker productivity, greater customer loyalty and engagement with the M&S rewards program, and improved customer satisfaction.

Pitney Bowes tapped into Android’s flexibility to power its shipping and mailing devices by customizing the software for its own purposes. These use cases illustrate the growing reach of digital touch points throughout a business.

Mobile is the Presentation Layer to Digital

Mobility has become essential for warehouse workers, delivery drivers, retail staff, and others who need quick access to information to deliver optimal customer service.

One example where Android devices have served this purpose is with Safelite Autoglass , which created a custom app on Samsung Note devices for their technicians to improve their productivity and efficiency when out on the road.

French delivery company Chronopost turned to Android-powered Zebra devices as the main utility for its drivers to scan package barcodes, navigate to deliveries, and stay connected to other essential company information.

Machine Learning at the Edge

Utilizing machine learning can lead to a step change in how a business operates. Android is already integrating Google's machine learning expertise to find new and innovative use cases for devices.

For example, machine learning is transformative in business use cases, such as gathering analytical information about business practices, using smart phones and cameras for object recognition, and creating predictive maintenance models for manufacturing.

Going forward, machine learning capabilities through tools like the Neural Networks API will empower developers to build smarter applications for business, and for companies to foster new ways to use smart devices.

For a deeper dive into the subject, see the Next ’18 video Mobile Technologies for Digital Business .